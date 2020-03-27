Curfew in Jaipur’s Walled City after man tests positive for virus

An indefinite curfew was clamped in the Walled City of Jaipur on Saturday to contain the spread of COVID-19 after a 45-year-old man residing in Ramganj locality, who returned from Oman on March 12, tested positive. The number of confirmed virus-infected patients in Rajasthan increased to 50 with the detection of seven fresh cases — two each in Bhilwara and Dungarpur, and one each in Jodhpur, Churu and Jaipur.

The man in Ramganj had returned from Oman to India via Dubai and reportedly came in contact with a large number of people during the last fortnight. He was admitted to Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital here on March 25 with influenza and was shifted to the isolation ward on Friday after diagnosis of COVID-19 infection.

His wife and two children were also sent to a separate isolation facility, while about 25 persons residing in the same building in the densely populated Ramganj locality were sent for observation to the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences’ Hospital.

An intense contact tracing has been launched in the area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Jaipur North) Rajeev Pachar said the curfew, imposed in seven police station areas of the Walled City, will remain in force till further orders. All establishments, except medical facilities, will remain closed in the area, while people have been asked to stay indoors.

Hospitals help sought

With the possibility of an increase in the number of positive cases across the State, Medical and Health Minister Raghu Sharma appealed to private hospitals to offer their facilities partially or fully for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. He also asked the doctors and nursing in the private sector to render their services during the crisis.