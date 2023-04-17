Curfew in 25 Uttarakhand villages after tiger kills two 

April 17, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST

Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district administration imposed a curfew in 25 villages after a tiger killed two people in a week. The curfew has been imposed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. and all schools have been ordered to remain shut for 48 hours.

Ashish Chauhan, District Magistrate, said the curfew has been imposed in the villages of Rikhanikhal and Dhumakot tehsils in view of the tiger attack. Apart from this, schools and Anganwadi centres in these two areas will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday.

The DM has also asked the revenue officers of the two tehsils to camp in affected areas.

“Instructions have been given to mark the sensitive houses and families affected by the tiger,” said Mr. Chauhan.

Two people were killed allegedly by a tiger in these areas last week. Ranveer Singh (80) of Simli village was killed by a leopard on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The police recovered the half-eaten body of the man from the bushes, around 150 metres from his home.

Prior to this, Birendra Singh (72) was mauled to death by a tiger in the Dalla village — 25 kilometres from Simli — on April 13. He had gone to harvest wheat crop in his field when he was attacked and killed by the tiger.

The forest department has installed a cage at the centre point of the villages to catch the big cat. Rangers of the forest department are continuously patrolling with guns. A drone was also flown in the surrounding area, in which the camera recorded the tiger’s movement in Padiyarpani village, confirmed officials from the forest department.

The administration is also in touch with the experts of camera traps from the Jim Corbett National Park. Two tranquilliser teams are preparing, along with a GPS map of a 10 km radius with the main parameter, to control the tiger when it comes in the sight.

The village heads have been asked to install more street lights on roads and the locals have been asked not to venture out alone at any time of the day. The locals and forest personnel have been asked to store crackers to keep the tiger away from the village.