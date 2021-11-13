Curfew impiosed in Maharashtra’s Amaravati after violence

Mumbai

13 November 2021 23:16 IST

Successive days of bandh over attack in Tripura lead to violence in Amaravati.

Curfew was imposed in Amaravati town of the Vidarbha region in Maharashtra after violence broke out on the second successive day with a mob going on a rampage destroying private and public property.

On Friday, Muslim organisations called for a bandh in several cities of Maharashtra protesting against the incidents in Tripura where Muslims were allegedly targeted. The bandh turned violent in Malegaon, Nanded and Amaravati cities as the mob threw stones and damaged private properties.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gave a call for an Amaravati bandh on Saturday in protest against the violence in the city. This bandh called by the BJP, however, turned violent with the mob started throwing stones and damaging cars which led to a lathicharge from the police authorities.

Advertising

Advertising

State’s Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil called for calm and patience, and appealed to the citizens not to believe in rumours. “I have directed the police administration to ensure no untoward incident takes place in the State,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said that Ministers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Government were making provocative speeches which had led to the unrest among the Muslim community. “The Muslims are being provoked on a false narrative of burning down of a mosque in Tripura. No such incident took place there. It was false propaganda and Muslims were asked to gather for a protest. Hindus were targeted which is extremely dangerous,” said Mr. Fadnavis.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which holds the Home portfolio in the State, condemned the violence and said the guilty will be punished. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that a conspiracy was being hatched in Maharashtra to incite riots. “Those who called for a bandh were involved in violence. Now they will say that law and order situation is under threat in the State and will meet the Governor,” Mr. Raut said.

The Congress too slammed the BJP claiming the latter was creating communal tensions in Maharashtra to benefit in the coming Assembly polls. “When ED and CBI fails, the other way to destabilise the Government is to orchestrate riots. But we will not let this happen,” said Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole.