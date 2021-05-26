Curfew extended till June 5 in Tripura

Agartala

26 May 2021 04:54 IST

Situation in State serious and grim, says government

The Tripura government announced extension of curfew till June 5 to curb the spread of the pandemic. It however granted relaxation between 6 a.m. to 12 noon to allow people to purchase essential commodities and foodstuffs.

The 24-hour uninterrupted curfew imposed earlier this month was to end at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, but the Cabinet on Tuesday resolved to extend it in view of the spread of infections. Senior Minister Ratan Lal Nath termed the COVID-19 situation in Agartala in particular and west Tripura district as a whole as serious and grim.

He also said all restrictions and measures imposed under different notifications shall remain enforced. He said despite the prevailing situation, the government has decided to allow 6-hour relaxation.

Advertising

Advertising

He said public and passenger transports will not be allowed to operate even during the relaxation time. He warned that the authorities would take appropriate action if people flout COVID-19 appropriate behaviour like not wearing face mask and ignore social distancing norms.

The Minister said the Cabinet had also decided to provide ₹1,000 each to seven lakh destitute families. The government will spend ₹70 core for the purpose.

The surge of infection continues with 773 cases and five fatalities being recorded in the last 24 hours.

The number of coronavirus deaths rose to 472.