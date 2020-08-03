Curfew clamped in Assam town after clash

The administration in southern Assam’s Cachar district imposed curfew in the Malugram area of Silchar town after a clash between people from two communities.

Trouble broke out on Sunday evening reportedly when some men were putting up posters on the upcoming ceremony for laying the foundation stone of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

“Two groups indulged in pelting stones at each other in the Ghoniwala area under Malugram police outpost. Police and paramilitary security personnel helped bring the situation under control,” Cachar’s Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli said.

The curfew, she added, was clamped in view of the possibility of breach of public peace and tranquillity.

The district’s Superintendent of Police B.L. Meena said the cause of the group clash was being investigated.

“Initial reports say it started as a fight between two boys. No one was injured but an ambulance and two shops were attacked,” he said.

‘No arrests yet’

“We have not arrested anyone so far and want to ensure no one gives the clash a communal colour. Apart from Cachar, the adjoining Hailakandi and Karimganj districts have also been alerted,” he added.

Officials said troops have been deployed in the Malugram area for confidence-building and deterring the criminal elements.