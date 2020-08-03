Curfew clamped in Assam town after clash

The administration in southern Assam’s Cachar district imposed curfew in the Malugram area of Silchar town after a clash between people from two communities.
Trouble broke out on Sunday evening reportedly when some men were putting up posters on the upcoming ceremony for laying the foundation stone of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.
“Two groups indulged in pelting stones at each other in the Ghoniwala area under Malugram police outpost. Police and paramilitary security personnel helped bring the situation under control,” Cachar’s Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli said.
The curfew, she added, was clamped in view of the possibility of breach of public peace and tranquillity.
The district’s Superintendent of Police B.L. Meena said the cause of the group clash was being investigated.
“Initial reports say it started as a fight between two boys. No one was injured but an ambulance and two shops were attacked,” he said.
‘No arrests yet’
“We have not arrested anyone so far and want to ensure no one gives the clash a communal colour. Apart from Cachar, the adjoining Hailakandi and Karimganj districts have also been alerted,” he added.
Officials said troops have been deployed in the Malugram area for confidence-building and deterring the criminal elements.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath