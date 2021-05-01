Curfew brings life to standstill in J&K, 30 dead

Life came to a standstill in J&K as the Union Territory (UT) administration imposed a strict 84-hour ‘corona curfew’ in all 20 districts on Friday, even as 3,532 more tested positive and 30 died due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

An official said out of 30 who were reported dead due to the infection, included 17 from the Jammu division and 13 from the Kashmir division. The active positive cases have risen to 28,359 in J&K.

Most of the COVID-designated hospitals in the Kashmir valley were touching its full bed capacity, which included the Chest Disease Hospital, the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences and the Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial hospital, officials said.

Meanwhile, all market places and streets across the UT wore a deserted look due to the ‘corona curfew’, which started on Thursday evening and will end on Monday morning. Most people preferred to stay indoors.

Security forces were deployed across the Kashmir valley to implement the curfew. Barricades and extra checkpoints were set up in the Valley and across Srinagar city to regulate movement of people.