‘Curbs prevented women from getting healthcare’

48% avoided hospitals: Rajasthan survey

About 48% of the women in Rajasthan who needed to visit a health facility during the COVID-19 restrictions avoided going to hospitals for fear of contracting infection.

Similarly, 35% of women requiring medical treatment were not able to access health services, according to a Performance Monitoring for Action (PMA) survey undertaken in the State.

Over 4,570 households and 575 health facilities were surveyed in collaboration with the State government for three months during the pandemic as part of a study undertaken by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Baltimore, U.S. The study was also conducted in nine other countries, including Uganda, Ethiopia, Kenya and Nigeria.

Jaipur-based Indian Institute of Health Management Research (IIHMR), which implemented the project, found that 32% of the health facilities were closed during the COVID-19 restrictions and 69% of them were shut for a month or a longer duration.

Almost 96% of the women interviewed felt concerned about the pandemic and feared that they could be infected.

Enumeration areas

IIHMR’s Professor Anoop Khanna, who was the Project Lead, said here on Monday that a sample of 134 enumeration areas was drawn for the PMA from a master sampling frame. Thirty-five households were randomly selected in each area along with the listing and mapping of health facilities, after which the occupants of households were enumerated.