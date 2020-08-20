Curbs, night curfew in all Punjab cities, towns

Ban on gatherings except weddings and funerals till Aug. 31

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday ordered a series of emergency measures, including extension of weekend lockdown with daily night curfew from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. in all the 167 cities and towns in the State from August 21, in a bid to deal with the COVID-19 situation.

He also ordered a total ban on all gatherings except weddings and funerals across the State till August 31. Government and private offices will work at 50% capacity till the end of this month, as per the directives issued by the Chief Minister during a videoconference with top officials in view of the increase in daily COVID-19 cases and deaths in the State, said an official statement.

Surge in cases

Punjab recorded 1,741 fresh COVID-19 cases on August 20 and reported 37 more deaths taking the tally to 957. The major chunk of new cases, 398 and 242, were reported from Ludhiana and Jalandhar districts respectively. The Health department said the number of positive cases in the State has reached 37,824. Capt. Amarinder has ordered an increase in testing to 30,000 a day, with at least 10 persons in the immediate circle of every positive patient to be tested.

The Chief Minister also directed the concerned officials to restrict public visitors in government offices and encourage the use of the online grievance redressal system that has been ramped up by the State government to minimise in-person contact.

Thursday’s official statement said in the five worst-affected districts of Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala and SAS Nagar (Mohali), restrictions on vehicular capacity have been imposed again, with buses and other public transport to operate with 50% capacity and private four-wheelers not allowed to carry more than three passengers per vehicle.

Shop restrictions

The Chief Minister also directed the Deputy Commissioners in these five districts to allow only 50% of the non-essential shops to open on a daily basis to check crowding. These five districts currently account for 80% of the active caseload in the State.

“We need to be tough without affecting the State’s economic activity,” said the Chief Minister, pointing to the 920 virus-related deaths reported in Punjab so far. “Each death pains me, and the projections for the coming weeks are grim,” he added.

‘Health emergency’

The Chief Minister said the State was in a “health emergency” situation necessitating harsh measures, which might have to be further intensified in the coming days. Though the COVID-19 cases are currently concentrated mainly in urban areas, rural areas have also witnessed an increase, he said, adding that if needed, travel restrictions may have to be imposed.

Reviewing the situation during a videoconference with top health and medical experts and officials, Capt. Amarinder also directed the Health department to supply ventilators free of cost to medical colleges and private hospitals.