Curbs in Doda district lifted, except in Bhaderwah 

Deputy Commissioner urges locals to maintain communal harmony, peace

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday eased the security restrictions in the Chenab Valley’s Doda town but continued with curfew in Bhaderwah, where protests broke out over the recent remarks made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

“Situation in Bhaderwah is also normal. However, the situation is continuously been assessed,” a government spokesman said.

Restrictions were imposed in Doda and Bhaderwah on Thursday when protests broke out over the alleged remarks of Ms. Sharma against Prophet Muhammed.

The administration said restrictions imposed under Section 144 were lifted on Monday from the whole of the district, except Bhaderwah town.

An official said the Deputy Commissioner had urged the locals “to maintain communal harmony, tranquillity, peace”.

“People should not indulge in any activity having potential of breaching law and order,” the officer said