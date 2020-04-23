Curbs brighten hope for ostracised family

The lockdown has brightened the hopes of community acceptance for a Meghalaya rural family that was ostracised more than five months ago for questioning the allegedly unfair practices of a local fair price shop dealer.

The Dorbar Shnong of Laitniangtlong village had in November 2019 excommunicated the family of Phutborsing Rangslang after they protested against the fair price shop dealer for giving them 32 kg of rice instead of 40 kg according to his wife Aihundalin Mawlong’s ration card.

Dorbar Shnong is the Khasi traditional local council and the village in East Khasi Hills district is about 35 km from State capital Shillong.

The couple had also objected to overpricing — the dealer was allegedly charging double the rate applicable per item allotted under the public distribution system.

‘Leaders summoned’

“Though there was no official complaint, we took note of an information provided by an NGO and summoned the leaders of the Dorbar Shnong and advised them to not earn a bad name at a time when we are undergoing the COVID-19 crisis,” an officer of the local Mawngap police station said.

He added that the villagers assured him of lifting the “community ban” on the aggrieved family.