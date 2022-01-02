Curbs are back in Haryana

Schools and colleges shut; markets and malls to close at 5 p.m. in five districts

The Haryana government has ordered closure of all schools, colleges and coaching institutes in the State, besides shutting down cinema halls and multiplexes in Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Sonipat and Panchkula. The shopping malls and markets are allowed to remain open only till 5 p.m. in the five districts.

The restrictions will remain in force from January 2 to January 12.

Omicron variant

In a three-page order imposing the restrictions in view of the emergence of the Omicron variant and the persistent rise in the COVID-19 cases, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal directed all schools, colleges, polytechnics, Industrial Training Institutes, coaching institutions, libraries and anganwadi centres and creches under the Woman and Child Development Department across the State to remain closed from January 2.

The number of people at funerals and weddings has been capped at 50 and 100 respectively with strict adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. The non-government organisations and the Local Bodies Department have been directed to distribute masks to the members of public.

However, in view of high infection rate in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ambala and Panchkula, all cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes have been directed to shut down in these five districts. The shopping malls and markets will be allowed to remain open only till 5 p.m. in the five districts.

50% capacity

The bars and the restaurants are allowed to operate with only 50% capacity, and the government and the private offices are advised to function with 50% staff attendance. All sports complexes, stadia and swimming pools will remain shut except for the training of the sportspersons for participation in the national and the international events.

Only fully vaccinated individuals are allowed at public places in the State from January 1.