Curb relaxation nixes social distancing

The Assam government’s experiment with temporary relaxation of lockdown restrictions backfired on Friday as hundreds of people thronged the markets across the State to buy essential items.

The government lost no time in issuing a statement banning the operations of most shops after people threw caution to the wind and made a mockery of social distancing sought because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, presently in eastern Assam’s Jorhat, and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took note of the huge gatherings aired by news channels.

“I never thought people will behave like this during the relaxation on humanitarian grounds. We had insisted on following the guidelines on social distancing while buying essential items. People violated them. I am really sad,” Mr Sonowal said.

Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna soon issued the statement.

“All markets will remain closed until further order except grocery and pharmacies. Grocery shops will also provide vegetables, fruits, eggs, ginger, garlic and water. DCs (Deputy Commissioners) will organise distribution of vegetables, etc., through mobile vans in all areas on alternate days. All meat and fish shops will remain closed till March 31. It will be reviewed on April 1. DCs will fix appropriate time for opening of grocery stores as per local convenience,” the statement said.

The government directed people to follow the advisories on social distancing until further orders and warned that violations would attract penal provisions under Section 188 of the IPC..

Pay cut option

Mr. Sarma said the government was weighing the option of deducting a percentage of pay of its employees and reimbursing later with interest. “These are ideas we are discussing in case such a situation arises,” he said.