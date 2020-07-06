Curb marine pollution, NGT tells States

NEW DELHI

06 July 2020 23:21 IST

Following a plea seeking remedial measures to restore sea water quality along the coastal areas, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed all States and Union Territories to take appropriate steps and furnish a report on the same.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel observed, “remedial action by way of prosecution, recovery of compensation and stopping polluting activities need to be taken with regard to marine pollution. Accordingly let the State Pollution Control Boards and committees and Chief Secretaries take further remedial action and furnish an action taken report.”

Authorities were directed to furnish the report to the Central Pollution Control Board.

