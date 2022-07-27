Cryptic post triggers speculation about 20-year-old's death

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister to constitute SIT to investigate whether case is murder or suicide

The death of a young engineering student, whose body was found on the railway tracks in Raisen on Sunday, has sent Madhya Pradesh Police into a tizzy.

While investigators say prima facie Nishank Rathor, 20, died by suicide, a threatening message was sent to his father Umashankar Rathor and a few friends from Nishank’s mobile phone and the same was posted on Nishank’s Instagram page in the form of a Story has made the death mysterious.

Nishank’s family has demanded a probe into the possible correlation between the content of the message - “decapitation is the only punishment for insulting the Prophet” - and his death. They have further claimed that he could not have died by suicide.

The deceased was a resident of Narmadapuram and had come to Bhopal, where he had plans to meet his two sisters, who were in the city to appear for an examination. However, unable to contact him, his sisters informed their father, Mr. Rathor. However, Mr. Rathor too could not contact Nishank as the calls on the latter's phone went unanswered.

“When the threat message appeared on my phone from Nishank’s number, I got worried and raised an alarm,” said Mr. Rathor. While he acknowledged the police’s purported findings that Nishank owed some money to debtors, Mr. Rathor dismissed the possibility of that being a sufficient reason for suicide either.

Talking to journalists, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that prima facie investigations showed that it was a suicide case and the post-mortem report also showed that he had died by coming under the train. He, however, added that under the given circumstances, he would direct officers to form a Special Investigating Team and investigate the matter thoroughly.