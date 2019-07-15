CRS begins probe into Kolkata Metro accident

Two days after a passenger died in an accident inside the Kolkata Metro, Commissioner of Railway Safety (Metro Circle) G.P. Garg on Monday started a probe into the incident. Mr. Garg visited the Park Street metro station and also inspected the rake which was involved in the accident.

On June 13, 66-year-old Sajal Kumar Kanjilal died when his hand got struck in the Kavi Subhas-bound rake at the Park Street metro station. His body was hanging outside the train as it left the platform and ran several metres into the tunnel. Mr. Kanjilal fell on the tracks after the train stopped and was declared dead when taken to a hospital.

The Kolkata Police has registered a case at the Shakespeare Sarani police station where charges have been pressed under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence). “A detailed investigation will be done.

All the technical features and safety features will be looked into,” Mr. Garg said. The newly inducted rake which was involved in the accident has been withdrawn from operation.

Failure of sensors

Questions are being raised over the alleged failure of the sensors on the metro rake door which allow it to open when anything comes in-between. Subhas Ranjan Thakur, an expert on railways, said the accident was clearly a result of door-sensor malfunctioning. “It is a freak incident when one in a million times technology fails,” Mr. Thakur said.