CRPF's Special Dog Squad deployed in parts of J&K ahead of Amarnath Yatra

June 15, 2023 12:29 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST - Udhampur

Ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) deployed its Special Dog Squad in various locations in Udhampur district. The 62-day-long Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 1 from the two traditional routes of Nunwan in Pahalgam and Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

The commandant of 137 battalions in CRPF, Ramesh Kumar said that there is nothing to fear for the pilgrims. "We are deployed here for the safety of the pilgrims during the Amarnath Yatra. We are working here with promptness," said Ramesh Kumar.

Earlier on June 14, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Baltal, he reviewed the status and preparedness of the Amarnath annual pilgrimage through the Baltal route, an official statement said.

"Since yatra is in difficult terrain, at an altitude where the oxygen levels are low, healthcare facilities, and the supervision around clock must be ensured," said Mr. Sinha.

Mr. Sinha was impressed upon the officials ensuring communication services on the yatra route, night air services and upgradation on overall arrangements.

All the concerned departments have been advised to take the necessary steps for making the pilgrimage convenient, safe and hassle-free.

He further directed for fitting of tented accommodations with fire extinguishing equipments. Mr. Sinha took appraisal of the arrangements put in place for healthcare, electricity, communication, water supply, sanitation, weather forecasting, disaster management, security grid and all other basic necessities for the pilgrims.

Mr. Sinha inspected the ongoing work at DRDO's Hospital at yatra base camp in Baltal, and other facilities for the pilgrims. Earlier on June 9, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the preparations for the Amarnath Yatra at a high-level meeting in the national capital.

Mr. Shah directed the officials concerned to make adequate security arrangements on the entire route for 62 days long Amarnath Yatra, which will commence on July 1 and culminate on August 31. He also stressed the need for smooth arrangements on the route "from the airport and railway station to the yatra base camp, and directed to provide air service from Srinagar and Jammu at night for the convenience of the pilgrims".

Mr. Shah directed to ensure adequate stock of oxygen cylinders and their refilling and also asked for the availability of additional teams of doctors.