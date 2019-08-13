CRPF’s distress helpline back in action

The Srinagar-based Central Reserve Police Force helpline 14411 has been reactivated, officials said on Monday.

The standard landline number of the madadgaar helpline went offline due to the communication clampdown in the Kashmir Valley.

“14411 Restored: #Kashmiri students and general public residing in Kashmir or outside can contact #CRPF Madadgaar on 24x7 tollfree number 14411 for speedy assistance,” the CRPF said in a tweet on Monday.

The helpline was launched in June 2017 to help any Valley resident, based anywhere in the country, in distress.

About whereabouts

Over 500 calls have been received on the number since Sunday, the CRPF’s official handle tweeted. The callers wanted to know about the situation in the State and the situation of their families.

The helpline earlier posted a message on Twitter, saying people could call on its mobile number 9469 793260 “for any assistance or updates” as the five-digit number was not working.

The mobile number tweeted on Monday has been diverted to the landline number. It said that any assistance can be sought over its official handle @CRPFmadadgaar.

The CRPF has a permanent deployment of about 65 battalions for security and counter-terrorist duties in Jammu and Kashmir, while it has sent in about 120 fresh companies to the region in order to strengthen the internal security grid post the revoking of the provisions of Article 370.

While a CRPF battalion has a operational strength of about 1,000 personnel, there are about 100 troops in a company.