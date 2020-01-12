CRPF transfers DIG accused of throwing hot water on jawan

The Central Reserve Police Force has transferred a DIG-rank officer, who is accused of throwing hot water on a jawan who served it to him at a training centre, to the Manipur and Nagaland sector with immediate effect, officials said on Saturday.

Official sources said while the transfer has been done pending a detailed probe into the incident, the CRPF headquarters, in its order on Friday, extended “best wishes to the officer for a successful tenure in the new assignment”.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) D.K. Tripathi, according to the order, has been transferred out to the Manipur and Nagaland sector from his current posting in Mokamaghat, Bihar.

The purported incident took place early this month at the CRPF recruit training centre in Bihar’s Rajgir district. The jawan, constable Amol Kharat, is reported to have suffered scalding injuries to his face and chest.

Officials said the DIG has been transferred after a preliminary inquiry report into the incident was submitted by an Inspector General-rank officer. A full investigation into the incident is under way. The contents of the preliminary inquiry report were not immediately known but officials said a recommendation for a detail and full probe was made.