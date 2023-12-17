ADVERTISEMENT

CRPF sub-inspector killed, constable injured in encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

December 17, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - Raipur

The incident took place in the morning under Jagargunda police station area when a team of the CRPF's 165th battalion was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a police official said

PTI

A sub-inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was killed and a constable injured in an encounter between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on December 17, police said.

The incident took place in the morning under Jagargunda police station area when a team of the CRPF's 165th battalion was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a police official said.

The operation was launched at around 7 a.m. from Bedre camp towards Ursangal village, he said.

During the operation, an exchange of fire broke out in which sub-inspector Sudhakar Reddy was killed and constable Ramu sustained bullet injuries, he said.

After the exchange of fire stopped, four suspects were rounded up from the spot, he said, adding a joint team of security personnel was carrying out a search in the area.

The injured constable was being shifted to hospital for treatment, the official said.

