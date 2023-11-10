CRPF removes personnel deployed in Kumar Vishwas' security after road rage incident

November 10, 2023 12:59 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST - New Delhi

The CRPF commandos deployed in the VIP security unit of poet Kumar Vishwas have been removed from duty pending an inquiry into a recent road rage incident where a doctor alleged that he was roughed up by the armed personnel, official sources said on November 10.

Another batch of CRPF commandos have replaced their colleagues for continuing the security cover, they said.

The Centre had accorded a small 'Y' category armed cover of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security wing to 53-year-old Mr. Vishwas last year following his allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with regard to supporting Khalistan supporters.

Mr. Kejriwal had dismissed the charges.

Three CRPF personnel deployed in the VIP security detail of Mr. Vishwas have been removed from duty. They have been replaced by an another team of commandos, official sources told PTI.

The personnel have been removed pending inquiry into an alleged road rage incident that was reported on November 8 when Vishwas was travelling from Ghaziabad to Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, the sources said.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered after a review of the incident by CRPF director general S L Thaosen.

Prima facie, it has been found that the standard operating procedures were probably not adhered to by the commandos, they said.

However, the full facts of the incident will be established after the inquiry is completed, the sources said.

The CRPF has prepared a preliminary report based on some mobile videos recorded about the incident and the initial statements made by the alleged victim and the security personnel involved.

The findings will be shared with the Union Home Ministry and also Mr. Vishwas for future action, they said.

A police complaint was filed on Wednesday by Vishwas' security alleging that his vehicle was hit by a car driven by a man who also "attacked" the CRPF and police personnel moving in the convoy of the poet.

Later, the alleged victim, Dr. Pallav Bajpai, approached Indirapuram police in Ghaziabad and alleged that his vehicle was hit and the security personnel of Mr. Vishwas attacked him.

Mr. Vishwas, in a post on X, said that he had nothing to do with the incident as the police complaint against the man was registered by his security team. He added that while he was not the cause of trouble to the doctor, he would still seek for his forgiveness.

The CRPF VIP security wing provides security to more than 170 people, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah. It is also responsible for protecting the Congress party first family, including former party president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

