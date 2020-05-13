CRPF probing officer’s death from gunshot injuries

The CRPF is investigating the death of a sub-inspector in south Kashmir after he was found dead with gunshot injuries by his colleagues. The officer was apprehensive of having contracted COVID-19 and a note left by the deceased had been found, officials said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, J&K recorded the highest single-day jump in new cases on Tuesday as 55 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the total to 934.

A CRPF official said the sub-inspector, who belonged to CRPF’s 49 Battalion, may have died of injuries caused by his own service rifle in Anantnag’s Mattan area. “The deceased’s colleagues rushed to the spot after hearing the gunshots. They found him in a pool of blood. Later, he was declared brought dead at the hospital,” said the official.

The CRPF officer was from Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer. A CRPF spokesman said an enquiry was being conducted “to ascertain the facts”. Other officials said samples had been collected from the officer’s mortal remains for tests.

Those in emotional distress could seek help and counselling by calling Kashmir Lifeline in Srinagar at 1800 180 7020.

New cases

A government spokesman on Tuesday said J&K saw 55 new positive cases.

“Thirteen cases were reported from the Jammu division and 42 from the Kashmir division,” said the spokesman. “The total number of positive cases in J&K stood at 934, with 469 as active positive cases,” he added.

Srinagar tops the list of districts with 136 cases, followed by Bandipora with 134 and Anantnag with 114.

With locals who had been stranded in other parts of the country due to the lockdown returning to J&K, the spokesman said about 98,083 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases had been enlisted for surveillance till date in the Union Territory.

In a fresh advisory, the J&K administration said all passengers arriving by trains or any other means of transport must undergo testing for COVID-19. “All such passengers will be put into mandatory administrative quarantine till their test results come out to be negative or till they are sent to hospital if test results are positive,” the spokesman said.

About 12,000 Kashmiri residents have been evacuated by the administration so far, officials said.

‘Cancel weddings’

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, P.K. Pole on Tuesday urged the public in Kashmir to postpone weddings scheduled to be held after Eid.

“Given the restrictions in place in the wake of COVID-19, people won’t be able to celebrate marriages the way they used to earlier. It is better for the people to postpone the marriage ceremonies that are scheduled after Eid,” Mr. Pole was quoted as saying in an interview.