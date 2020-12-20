Other States

CRPF personnel’s body found hanging from tree in UP, suicide suspected

The body of a Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) personnel was found hanging from a tree in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh in a suspected case of suicide, police said on Sunday.

Rajeev, a CRPF jawan, was on leave from work and had come to his native place in Kandhla area of the district five days ago, according to officials.

“He hanged himself from a tree on Saturday evening. The cause behind him taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained,” the local police said in a statement.

The police said prima facie it is a case of suicide and an investigation has been launched into the matter.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the police added.

Suicides are preventable and help is just a phone call away. Call Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health - 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 am -7.30 pm.

