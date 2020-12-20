CRPF personnel’s body found hanging from tree in UP, suicide suspected

The body of a Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) personnel was found hanging from a tree in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh in a suspected case of suicide, police said on Sunday.
Rajeev, a CRPF jawan, was on leave from work and had come to his native place in Kandhla area of the district five days ago, according to officials.
“He hanged himself from a tree on Saturday evening. The cause behind him taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained,” the local police said in a statement.
The police said prima facie it is a case of suicide and an investigation has been launched into the matter.
The body has been sent for post-mortem, the police added.
Suicides are preventable and help is just a phone call away. Call Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health - 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 am -7.30 pm.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath