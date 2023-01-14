ADVERTISEMENT

CRPF personnel injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district

January 14, 2023 11:43 am | Updated 11:43 am IST - Bijapur

PTI

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was on January 14 injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by suspected Naxalites exploded in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said.

The incident took place around 8:45 a.m. near Pegdapalli village under Tarrem police station limits when a road opening party of the CRPF's 153rd battalion was out on patrolling, a senior police official said.

When the team was cordoning off the area, the pressure-activated IED went off, injuring ASI Muhammad Aslam, he said.

The injured officer was shifted to the Basaguda field hospital of the CRPF where his condition was stated to be stable, he said, adding that he would be airlifted to Raipur for further treatment.

