CRPF officer killed in Pulwama militant attack
A police spokesman said terrorists fired upon a ‘naka’ (check-point) party at the Gangoo Crossing in Pulwama.
A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer was killed in a militant attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Sunday.
A police spokesman said terrorists fired upon a ‘naka’ (check-point) party at the Gangoo Crossing in Pulwama from a nearby apple orchard.
“In this terror incident one CRPF personnel got seriously injured. He was shifted to a hospital for treatment where he attained martyrdom,” the police said.
The deceased was identified as assistant sub-inspector Vinod Kumar of 182 Battalion.
The police said the area was cordoned off after the attack. “A search is in progress,” they said.
