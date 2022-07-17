CRPF officer killed in Pulwama militant attack

A police spokesman said terrorists fired upon a ‘naka’ (check-point) party at the Gangoo Crossing in Pulwama.

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer was killed in a militant attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Sunday.

A police spokesman said terrorists fired upon a ‘naka’ (check-point) party at the Gangoo Crossing in Pulwama from a nearby apple orchard.

“In this terror incident one CRPF personnel got seriously injured. He was shifted to a hospital for treatment where he attained martyrdom,” the police said.

The deceased was identified as assistant sub-inspector Vinod Kumar of 182 Battalion.

The police said the area was cordoned off after the attack. “A search is in progress,” they said.