CRPF jawans, civilians injured in grenade attack in Kashmir

Security personnel at the busy Lal Chowk area in Srinagar, on January 25, 2020.

Security personnel at the busy Lal Chowk area in Srinagar, on January 25, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Two CRPF jawans and two civilians were injured in a grenade explosion in Srinagar's commercial hub Lal Chowk on Sunday afternoon.

A police spokesman said unidentified militants alighted in busy Lal Chowk and attacked a CRPF installation there.

"The grenade exploded with a bang. Two CRPF jawans and two civilians were injured in the attack," the police said.

Security forces have cordoned off the area. According to the latest reports, the militants managed to escape from the spot.

