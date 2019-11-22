Other States

CRPF jawan injured in Chhattisgarh IED blast

Map shows Bijapur’s location.

Map shows Bijapur’s location.   | Photo Credit: Google Maps

more-in

The incident took place early morning near Tarrem village.

A CRPF jawan was injured on Friday when a pressure bomb placed by naxals went off in Chhattisgarhs insurgency-hit Bijapur district, police said.

The incident took place early morning near Tarrem village under Basaguda police station when a team of CRPF’s 168th Battalion was out on an area domination operation, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Divyang Patel said.

While the patrolling team was cordoning off a forest near Tarrem, 450 km from the state capital Raipur, a paramilitary jawan inadvertently stepped over the pressure IED connection triggering the blast that left him injured.

The injured constable Munna Kumar was shifted to a local hospital, Patel said, adding a combing operation was underway in the area.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Chhattisgarh
act of terror
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 22, 2019 11:49:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/crpf-jawan-injured-in-chhattisgarh-ied-blast/article30047249.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY