CRPF jawan injured in Chhattisgarh IED blast

A CRPF jawan was injured on Friday when a pressure bomb placed by naxals went off in Chhattisgarhs insurgency-hit Bijapur district, police said.
The incident took place early morning near Tarrem village under Basaguda police station when a team of CRPF’s 168th Battalion was out on an area domination operation, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Divyang Patel said.
While the patrolling team was cordoning off a forest near Tarrem, 450 km from the state capital Raipur, a paramilitary jawan inadvertently stepped over the pressure IED connection triggering the blast that left him injured.
The injured constable Munna Kumar was shifted to a local hospital, Patel said, adding a combing operation was underway in the area.
