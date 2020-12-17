CRPF jawan injured in Anantnag grenade attack

Google Maps image locates Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir.

Srinagar:

17 December 2020 13:40 IST

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was injured in a militant attack in south Kashmir’s Anantnag on Thursday.

An official said suspected militants lobbed a grenade on the security forces in Bijbehara area in Anantnag, injuring the CRPF jawan.

He was identified as Patil Padmamakar of 40 Battalion of the CRPF.

“He bas been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment and his condition is said to be stable,” the officials said.