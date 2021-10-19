CRPF jawan found dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban

Jammu

19 October 2021 12:35 IST

The Constable allegedly shot himself with his service rifle.

The body of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan bearing a gunshot wound was found in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Tuesday morning, official sources said.

Constable Rajeev Ranjan was found dead at the 84th Battalion camp in the Boom Chanderkoot area of the district around 8.40 am, they added.

As per the sources, Constable Ranjan, who was from Bihar’s Chhapra district, allegedly shot himself with his service rifle.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated by the police under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), they said.