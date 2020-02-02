CRPF jawan, 4 civilians injured in grenade attack in Kashmir

A CRPF jawan and four civilians were injured in a grenade attack by militants in Lal Chowk area of the city on Sunday, police said.
Militants hurled a grenade on the CRPF personnel posted on duty near Pratap Park in the busy Lal Chowk area of the city, a police official said.
The injured were shifted to a hospital, he said.
The loud explosion caused panic among the people, especially those who had come to the weekly flea market, the official said. Security forces have cordoned off the area, he added.
