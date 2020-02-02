Other States

CRPF jawan, 4 civilians injured in grenade attack in Kashmir

Security personnel at the busy Lal Chowk area in Srinagar, on January 25, 2020.

Security personnel at the busy Lal Chowk area in Srinagar, on January 25, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

A CRPF jawan and four civilians were injured in a grenade attack by militants in Lal Chowk area of the city on Sunday, police said.

Militants hurled a grenade on the CRPF personnel posted on duty near Pratap Park in the busy Lal Chowk area of the city, a police official said.

The injured were shifted to a hospital, he said.

The loud explosion caused panic among the people, especially those who had come to the weekly flea market, the official said. Security forces have cordoned off the area, he added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu
Srinagar
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 2, 2020 1:43:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/crpf-jawan-4-civilians-injured-in-grenade-attack-in-kashmir/article30718703.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY