CRPF DIG among 2 killed in landslide

A Deputy Inspector General of CRPF and his driver were killed while his personal security officer was critically injured when their vehicle was hit by a landslide along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district on Sunday, officials said.
The landslide struck the vehicle near Khooni Nallah in the evening while the DIG, North Kashmir, Shalinder Kumar Singh was moving along with his escort towards the Valley, they said.
The highway was closed for traffic since Thursday evening following heavy snowfall in Jawahar Tunnel and adjoining areas. .
The road was cleared of the debris late in the afternoon and some vehicles, including that of the DIG, were allowed to pass on priority, the officials said.
While the officer’s vehicle was crossing the slide-prone area, huge boulders rolled down from the hillock, crushing his vehicle.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.