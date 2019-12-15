CRPF DIG among 2 killed in landslide

A Deputy Inspector General of CRPF and his driver were killed while his personal security officer was critically injured when their vehicle was hit by a landslide along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district on Sunday, officials said.

The landslide struck the vehicle near Khooni Nallah in the evening while the DIG, North Kashmir, Shalinder Kumar Singh was moving along with his escort towards the Valley, they said.

The highway was closed for traffic since Thursday evening following heavy snowfall in Jawahar Tunnel and adjoining areas. .

The road was cleared of the debris late in the afternoon and some vehicles, including that of the DIG, were allowed to pass on priority, the officials said.

While the officer’s vehicle was crossing the slide-prone area, huge boulders rolled down from the hillock, crushing his vehicle.