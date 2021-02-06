CRPF jawan injured in Srinagar militants’ attack

Srinagar

06 February 2021 18:26 IST

The area was immediately cordoned off to trace the attackers, say police

A CRPF jawan was injured in an attack by militants in Srinagar on Saturday afternoon.

An official said the jawan suffered bullet injuries in a leg when militants opened fire on an installation of the 29 Battalion in Nowgam area.

The police said the area was immediately cordoned off to trace the attackers. No outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The injured jawan, identified as Head Constable Manoj Kumar Yadav, was shifted to a hospital where his condition was stated to be stable, officials said.

Militant outfit's chief held in Jammu

A self-styled chief of a recently-floated militant outfit was arrested in Jammu.

The police said the chief of Lashkar-e-Mustafa, believed to be a shadow organisation of the Jaish-e-Mohammad, was nabbed during an operation.

The police identified him as Hidayatullah Malik, a categorised militant from Shopian district. “Malik is being interrogated about how and why he shifted his base to Jammu,” officials said. Displaying a M4 gun, Malik’s picture surfaced on online platforms recently.

Police sources said the Lashkar-e-Mustafa was responsible for an IED attack on the Army in January in south Kashmir, which left one soldier dead.