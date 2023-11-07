ADVERTISEMENT

CRPF commando injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district

November 07, 2023 08:19 am | Updated 08:19 am IST - Raipur

The incident occurred when a joint team of CRPF and CoBRA 206th battalion was out on an area towards Elmagunda village to ensure security during polls.

PTI

CRPF personnel during a search for nxalites in sensitive areas of Dantewada district, Chhattisgarh. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

A commando of CoBRA, an elite unit of CRPF, was injured on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, in an IED blast triggered by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district as polling for the first phase of State Assembly elections got underway in the region, police said.

The incident occurred when a joint team of CRPF and Commando Battalions for Resolute Action (CoBRA) 206th battalion was out on an area domination operation from Tondamarka camp towards Elmagunda village to ensure security during polls, a senior police official said.

During patrolling, Inspector Shrikant belonging to CoBRA 206th battalion, inadvertently stepped over the IED, planted by Naxalites, leading to the explosion causing injuries to him, the official said.

The area falls under Konta assembly segment, which is among the 20 constituencies where voting is being held Tuesday in the first phase of the two-phase elections for the 90-member state assembly.

