Crowdfunding 'misuse' case | Supreme Court notice to Gujarat on Saket Gokhale's bail plea

March 13, 2023

The Supreme Court on March 13 sought a response from the Gujarat Government on a plea filed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Saket Gokhale seeking bail in a case related to alleged misuse of money collected through crowdfunding.

A Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and Vikram Nath issued a notice to the State Government and sought its reply within two weeks.

Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, appearing for Mr. Gokhale, had earlier submitted that the petitioner had always maintained that he had collected money from crowdfunding.

The Gujarat High Court on January 23 had refused bail to Mr. Gokhale and asked him to approach the court only after a charge sheet is filed.

Mr. Gokhale was arrested by the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch from Delhi on December 30, 2022, in a case of alleged misuse of money he had collected through crowdfunding.

He is facing charges under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 467 (forgery) of the IPC.