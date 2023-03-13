HamberMenu
Crowdfunding 'misuse' case | Supreme Court notice to Gujarat on Saket Gokhale's bail plea

Saket Gokhale was arrested by the Ahmedabad CCB from Delhi on Dec. 30, 2022, in a case of alleged misuse of money he had collected through crowdfunding

March 13, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Saket Gokhale. File

Saket Gokhale. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on March 13 sought a response from the Gujarat Government on a plea filed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Saket Gokhale seeking bail in a case related to alleged misuse of money collected through crowdfunding.

A Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and Vikram Nath issued a notice to the State Government and sought its reply within two weeks.

Trinamool turns lukewarm to Saket Gokhale’s arrest

Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, appearing for Mr. Gokhale, had earlier submitted that the petitioner had always maintained that he had collected money from crowdfunding.

The Gujarat High Court on January 23 had refused bail to Mr. Gokhale and asked him to approach the court only after a charge sheet is filed.

Mr. Gokhale was arrested by the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch from Delhi on December 30, 2022, in a case of alleged misuse of money he had collected through crowdfunding.

He is facing charges under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 467 (forgery) of the IPC.

