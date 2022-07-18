Cross-voting in presidential election, Odisha Congress MLA votes for NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu

Moquim said that he voted for NDA candidate because she is the daughter of the soil

NDA’s Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu during the NDA meeting at the Parliament building, on the eve of the presidential election, in New Delhi, on July 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Moquim said that he voted for NDA candidate because she is the daughter of the soil

An Odisha Congress MLA broke ranks and voted for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Droupadi Murmu in the Presidential election held here on Monday.

Barabati-Cuttack constituency MLA Mohammed Moquim voted for Ms. Murmu saying, he respected the sentiment of 4.5 crore Odias as the daughter of the soil was going to occupy the highest Constitutional position of the country.

“Before Ms. Murmu being an NDA candidate, she is an Odia first. We have been elected by Odias. Every person from Odisha wanted to see her at the top Constitutional post. I just respected that sentiment,” Mr. Moquim said.

“There is no harm in voting for a tribal woman candidate who belongs to Odisha. Moreover, my party has not issued any whip regarding voting in presidential election. I am ready to reply any explanation to be sought from me,” he said.

“The Central leadership had communicated to State leaders about voting in the presidential election. But, I was not present in Congress Legislative Party meeting and nobody asked me whom I should vote too,” said Congress MLA.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan welcomed Mr. Moquim’s support for Ms. Murmu saying, he voted for daughter of soil.

Another Congress MLA Suresh Chandra Routray said he supported Ms. Murmu though he had to vote for Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha on direction of party.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had earlier appealed all MLAs to vote for Ms. Murmu irrespective of their party affiliation. He had even sent BJD MLAs to meet Congress leader seeking their support.