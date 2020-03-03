‘Crops on 2,820 hectare hit by unseasonal rain’

Unseasonal rain in the last few days has caused losses to the rabi crop on 2,820 hectares of farm land in 129 villages in the State, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar told the Legislative Council on Monday. He said the government is in the process of providing relief to affected farmers.
Many parts of the State, including Nagpur, Amravati, Pune and Aurangabad, saw unseasonal rain last week. Mr. Wadettiwar told the Council that in 129 villages, farm land worth 2,820 hectares was affected by rain and hailstorms. “I have directed all district collectors to carry out joint panchnamas of the losses. We will take immediate steps to help these farmers,” he said.
Leader of Opposition Pravin Darekar said, “Panchnamas will go on, we have no faith in them. Farmers have still not got compensation for damage from the last unseasonal rain.”
