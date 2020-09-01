Crops in 7 lakh hectares hit by floods: Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said crops in nearly 7 lakh hectares had been affected owing to heavy rain and floods in 14 districts.
“Combining provisions of the crop insurance scheme and the Revenue Book of Circulars, all possible efforts to compensate for the loss will be made besides arrangements for rehabilitation,” he said.
In addition, he apprised Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar of the crop loss. “And a request will be made for additional support to Madhya Pradesh for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in rural areas,” he added.
Further, Mr. Chouhan gave directions for surveying soybean crop loss and property loss. At a meeting, officials informed him that the water level had gone down in the Gandhi Sagar, Indira Sagar and Omkareshwar reservoirs. TheNarmada level in Sethani ghat in Hoshangabad, worst hit by floods, had come down.
Relief work
On Monday afternoon, Mr. Chouhan oversaw relief works in flood-hit areas of Hoshangabad district, and reached Balabhet village in a boat accompanied by Army personnel. The Chief Minister’s office said he ordered the district administration to offer every possible help to the villagers.
