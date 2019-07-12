Crop loan disbursement goes online in Rajasthan

An initiative for online crop loan disbursement, launched here over the week-end, is set to extend a major support to farmers in the State, while the introduction of cooperative mobile ATMs will give them money at their doorstep. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot inaugurated the new facilities here while affirming his government’s commitment to farmers’ welfare.

Mr. Gehlot had announced establishment of a ₹1,000 crore fund for farmers’ welfare in his Budget speech on Wednesday to pave the way for “ease of doing farmers”. While the fund will be utilised for getting remunerative prices for agricultural produces, natural farming will be promoted to reduce input costs and encourage traditional methods with an expenditure of ₹10 crore.

‘Establish enterprises’

Inaugurating the online disbursement facility, Mr. Gehlot called upon the farmers to go beyond farming and try to establish their own agriculture-based enterprises. He said the State government would support farmers in setting up food processing units, for which the requirement of land use change certificate would be waived.

The Chief Minister announced that crop loans worth ₹16,000 crore would be disbursed this year, adding that the process for sanctioning fresh loans to farmers had started after their existing debts were waived.

The State government will also open ‘Nandi Shala’ in every village panchayat to deal with the stray animal menace. Mr. Gehlot said there would be no shortage of seeds and fertilizers for both rabi and kharif crops and added that the new online system would simplify the process of distribution of loans and bring in transparency.