Criticism marks third year anniversary of demonetisation

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Friday found an unusual way to mark the third anniversary of the demonetization of high-value currency notes.

The party celebrated the third birthday of a child who was born weeks after the decision of demonetisation in November 2016 while his mother was standing in a queue outside a bank to withdraw cash.

A cake was cut and a birthday song was played at the SP headquarters here in the presence of the boy, Khajanchi, and his mother.

Khajanchi, which means treasurer in Hindi, was born while his mother was standing in a queue outside an ATM in her native Kanpur Dehat district.

The then Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had provided financial help to the family, projecting the birth of the boy under stressed conditions as the human consequence of the decision to suddenly demonetize high currency notes by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Yadav criticised the Modi-led central government over demonetization, saying the decision had increased unemployment, caused the GDP to fall and failed to fulfill its touted goals of bringing back black money and reducing corruption.

“It’s not like Notebandi (demonetization) did only bad things. Notebandi gave a chance to a boy to be born in a bank. Such a big accomplishment,” Mr. Yadav said in a sarcastic dig at the government. “At least a Khajanchi was born,” he said, referring to the infant.

He also unveiled a book ‘Demonetization — A Man-made Disaster’ by Deepak Pandey, highlighting the shortcomings of demonetization.

BSP supremo Mayawati also targeted the government on the third anniversary of demonetization, tweeting that the ill-effects of the “hurriedly taken” decision had been unveiled in various forms over the past three years.