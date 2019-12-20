‘Criminal’ shot dead in encounter

An alleged criminal was shot dead and his accomplice injured in an encounter by the Punjab police near Moga on Thursday night.
The incident occurred near Mehna villagewhen a Special Task Force from Mohali on a tip-off was tracking these suspects for their alleged criminal activities.
“Both the suspects identified as Jobanpreet Singh and Gurchet Singh were in a car and didn’t stop the vehicle when asked to do so at a check-point. As they attempted to escape, the police team fired, resulting in the death of Jobanpreet while Gurchet sustained injuries,” Harinderpal Singh, Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Moga, told The Hindu.
Mr. Singh said both have criminal history, including several cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
