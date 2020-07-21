Criminal held after gunfight in Greater Noida

An alleged criminal was arrested after a gunfight with the police in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida and his accomplice, who had escaped from the spot, was held during a combing operation on Monday night, officials said.
Dev Prakash and his accomplice were on a motorcycle and tried to escape after being intercepted. They also opened fire on the police team, the officials said.
Prakash was shot in the leg near Sector Omicron-1 under Kasna police station in the exchange of fire, said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh.
His accomplice Pramod had managed to escape during the gunfight but a combing operation was launched immediately and he was nabbed too, Mr. Singh said.
Illegal firearms along with ammunition were seized from them while their motorcycle, which was stolen, has been impounded, he said.
Prakash has been admitted to a hospital for treatment, Mr. Singh said.
During preliminary probe, they said they had rented a house in Kasna area and were involved in thefts of two-wheelers, he said, adding five stolen motorcycles have been recovered which they wanted to sell in Sambhal.
There are multiple cases registered against them, some of them in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, and several in their home district Sambhal, DCP Singh said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath