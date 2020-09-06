Criminal held after exchange of fire with police in U.P.’s Bulandshahr

A criminal carrying a cash reward of ₹25,000 on his head was arrested after he sustained bullet injury during a brief exchange of fire with police here, officials said on Sunday.
Manish, who has more than a dozen criminal cases registered against him, was arrested in Aurangabad area here on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. A police constable was also injured in the firing, the officials said.
Acting on a tip-off, police was checking vehicles at Peepla checkpost when Manish arrived there on a motorcycle. He tried to flee but was surrounded by police personnel, they said.
Finding no way to escape, Manish allegedly opened fire at the police team and a bullet hit a constable. The criminal sustained injuries in the leg during the retaliatory firing by the police team, the officials said.
Later, Manish and the constable were admitted to a hospital, they said.
