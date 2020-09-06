Other States

Criminal held after exchange of fire with police in U.P.’s Bulandshahr

Picture for representation purpose only.

Picture for representation purpose only.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

A criminal carrying a cash reward of ₹25,000 on his head was arrested after he sustained bullet injury during a brief exchange of fire with police here, officials said on Sunday.

Manish, who has more than a dozen criminal cases registered against him, was arrested in Aurangabad area here on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. A police constable was also injured in the firing, the officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, police was checking vehicles at Peepla checkpost when Manish arrived there on a motorcycle. He tried to flee but was surrounded by police personnel, they said.

Finding no way to escape, Manish allegedly opened fire at the police team and a bullet hit a constable. The criminal sustained injuries in the leg during the retaliatory firing by the police team, the officials said.

Later, Manish and the constable were admitted to a hospital, they said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 6, 2020 5:38:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/criminal-held-after-exchange-of-fire-with-police-in-ups-bulandshahr/article32535571.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story