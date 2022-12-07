Crimes against Dalits rising in Bihar, says Union Minister Paras at NDA meet

December 07, 2022 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - NEW DELHI

A leader of a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ally and Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras said that incidents of crimes against Dalit community members were seeing a rise in Bihar under the Nitish Kumar-led government. He raised the issue during a meeting of the NDA on the eve of the Winter Session of Parliament.

Mr. Paras, leader of the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party, sought the Centre’s intervention in the matter. In Arwal, a woman from the community was “burnt alive” along with her daughter for daring to complain to the police about being sexually assaulted, he said at the meeting that is customarily held before the beginning of a parliamentary session.

He claimed that police did not act on her complaint initially, and also spoke about similar such incidents. Mr. Paras also alleged that officers from the Paswan community were being shunted to insignificant positions by the JD(U)-RJD-Congress alliance government in the State. Paswans are largely seen to be supporters of the Lok Janshakti Party founded by Ram Vilas Paswan.

Though the party now has two factions, one headed by Mr. Paras and the other by his nephew Chirag Paswan, the groups are close to the BJP. While the Paras-led faction is officially a BJP ally, Mr. Chirag Paswan has also moved closer to it and has maintained a strong stand against Mr. Kumar.

Mr. Paras claimed that incidents of crime against the community have been “rising” after Mr. Kumar snapped ties with the BJP.

The NDA meeting was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Two other BJP allies, Union Minister Anupriya Patel of the Apna Dal and Agatha Sangma of the National People’s Party skipped the meet.