‘Crime rate falls in U.P. amid BJP rule’: Amit Shah

Ghaziabad

02 December 2021 22:29 IST

During SP regime there was mafia raj, the BJP Government has brought rule of law, says Home Minister

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the crime rate had come down in Uttar Pradesh during the BJP rule.

Addressing a public meeting in Saharanpur, Mr. Shah said the cases of dacoity had come down by 70% while incidents of armed loot had seen a drop of 69% in comparison to the Samajwadi Party regime.

“Earlier, police used to fear mafias, now criminals sit in front of the police like roosters,” he added.

