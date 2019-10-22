Cremation connects ‘martyr’ and ‘foreigner’ in Assam

Life took Assam’s Padam Bahadur Shrestha and Dulal Paul on different paths. Death involving a neighbouring country, directly and indirectly, strangely connected them.

The 42-year-old Havildar Shrestha of the 3/9 Gorkha Rifles died along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tangdhar sector in firing by Pakistani soldiers on October 19.

The mentally-challenged Mr. Paul, 65, died in detention as a “declared foreigner” — Bangladeshi, in general belief — on October 13.

On Friday, they were cremated almost simultaneously about 200 km apart across the river Brahmaputra in the presence of local MLAs and district officials.

The similarities ended there.

‘Martyr’s march’

The Army transported Havildar Shrestha’s mortal remains with military honours to Dimapur Airport in Nagaland in the afternoon.

Thereafter, members of Gurkha organisations and hundreds of people from the Barpathar area in the adjoining Golaghat district of Assam organised a “martyr’s march” and brought his body in a convoy to his home in Dighalipathar Hatighuli village about 50 km from the airport.

“We salute Havildar Shrestha’s supreme sacrifice on behalf of the Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangha representing 10.5 millions Gorkhas of the nation,” said the organisation’s leader Nanda Kirati Dewan. Village elders said the death of their “soldier son” in the line of duty fuelled the passion of the local youth to join the Armed Forces.

On the other hand, members of Mr. Paul’s family in Sonitpur district’s Alisinga village, about 130 km northeast of Guwahati, had agreed to accept his body only if the State government certified him as an Indian.

‘A foreigner’

Despite possessing land documents dating back to the 1960s, a quasi-judicial Foreigners’ Tribunal in the district had declared Mr. Paul a foreigner in 2017 following which he was lodged at the Tezpur detention centre.

Officials at the centre said he had to be taken to a mental asylum every month until a fortnight before his death due to his condition of diabetes and renal complications at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital.

Mr. Paul’s widow and three sons were adamant about not receiving the body.

But a faction of the All Assam Bengali Youth Students’ Federation allegedly exerted pressure on them, and brokered a deal with the government.

Sonitpur’s Deputy Commissioner Manvendra Pratap Singh said the district administration provided the vehicle to bring Mr. Paul’s body to the village nine days after his death.

“Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal assured to help fight my father’s case in the Supreme Court to remove the foreigner tag from him and our family, form a committee to review the cases of all people made Bangladeshi, and visit us soon. We have also been assured compensation,” his son Ashish Paul said after the cremation.

“We hope the Chief Minister and the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) government will keep their word,” he added.