Create a supportive environment to tackle mental health of students, says Odisha MP

Sharmishtha Sethi further urged the State government tp make mental healthcare services free in all schools

December 19, 2022 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

Noting that student suicides have increased drastically during the pandemic, Odisha MP Sharmishtha Sethi on Monday asked the State government to help create a supportive environment to tackle the issue.

“The pandemic has been a source of isolation, anxiety and stress for students. In addition, the times we live in, students are constantly battling peer pressure, stress owing to examinations, academics, parental pressure, feelings of inadequacy due to social media exposure, etc,” Ms. Sethi said.  

According to the National Crime Record Bureau’s report of 2021, suicide amongst students has increased by 4.5% in 2021.

“It is worrying to note that student suicides have increased drastically during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, and have been on the rise in the last five years,” the Biju Janata Dal MP said.

World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported that one in seven among the 10-19 years of age experience mental disorders which remain untreated and unrecognised. Adolescents’ and kids’ mental health has long been ignored and stigmatised. It is necessary that we bring this issue to the forefront and address it, the Jajpur MP said and sought more initiatives at the school level for mental health intervention.

“Mental healthcare services should be made free in all schools. We also need initiatives that are aimed at parents and teachers so that they are sensitised towards the needs of the children, and are in a position to identify their mental health concerns.

She further added, “Creating a supportive social environment and network is crucial to fight the stigma against mental disorders. I request the government to take necessary measures in this regard.

