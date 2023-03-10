Crashing onion prices a serious issue, will raise it in Parliament: Sharad Pawar

March 10, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Pune

Expressing concern over crashing onion prices and the plight of farmers across Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said he would take up the issue in Parliament and criticised the ruling Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government for failing to take concrete steps in giving farmers a reasonable price for their produce.

Speaking in Ahmednagar district, where he addressed a public rally, Mr. Pawar further said that when he was Union Agriculture Minister (for two terms from 2004-14) in the erstwhile UPA regime, he had ensured prices were always kept at a level which benefited onion farmers in spite of protests from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which then sat in the Opposition.

“If an onion farmer, whose input costs amount to ₹70,000, makes a paltry profit of ₹2 or ₹3 for his entire produce, then will he not be compelled to take an extreme step?” Mr. Pawar said.

The NCP president said that the State government was not buying the farmers’ onion produce either through the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) or any other market committee.

“The governments in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have taken some steps to give succour to onion farmers in their States. I do not see it happening here… farmers are saying that if their produce is purchased through the agency of NAFED, then they be given at least ₹1,200-1,300 per quintal,” Mr. Pawar said, adding that the Madhya Pradesh government had given their onion farmers a subsidy to the tune of ₹1,000 per quintal.

He recounted that when he was Union Agriculture Minister, BJP MPs had worn garlands made out of onions to protest rising onion prices.

“At the time, I had made my position clear that you [BJP leaders] may protest against me, but I will not reduce the price of onions. I have always sided with the farmer. I asked the protesting MPs how much their household expenses had increased because of a price rise in onions,” Mr. Pawar said, his story of the past being a thinly veiled jibe at the present BJP-ruled Central government.

Meanwhile, speaking on the NCP’s decision to support the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)- BJP government in Nagaland, Mr. Pawar stressed that his party had not supported the BJP but Nagaland’s CM and NDPP leader Neiphiu Rio.

“We have not supported BJP in Nagaland. No party has been out of the government there. All have come together because there are some serious issues pertaining to the Naga tribe. Given that some pro-Naga outfits have been accused of indulging in alleged ‘anti-national activities’, the CM [Mr. Rio] is trying to bring them all together. Hence, we have participated in the government and are backing the CM in his efforts to unify the land. He [Mr. Rio] is not from the BJP,” Mr. Pawar said.

The ruling Shinde-led Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra had mocked the NCP’s ‘double standards’ in its decision to join the Nagaland government in which the BJP forms an integral part.

Decrying the NCP’s ‘opportunist tactics’, Chief Minister Shinde had said in the Assembly that Mr. Pawar’s party had done the same after the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly election when the NCP had offered unsolicited support to the BJP.