Craniopagus twins arrive in Odisha, admitted in hospital

Craniopagus twins, Jaga and Balia, who were separated successfully at the AIIMS in New Delhi in October 2017, returned to Odisha on Saturday after about two years.

They were immediately rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

The hospital campus was barricaded as a large number of people had gathered to catch a glimpse of the twins, who hail from Kandhamal district. A team of doctors were waiting at the hospital to examine the children, who underwent the rarest-of-rare surgeries at AIIMS in New Delhi.

After the procedure, the children went through rigorous post-operative care for nearly two years.

A 14-member doctors’ team has been formed at the SCB hospital to continue the rehabilitation of the children as per the advice of the doctors from AIIMS.

A team of doctors from AIIMS accompanied the twins and hospital sources said that the doctors will stay with the children for some time to monitor their health.

“A special ward is ready with all necessary facilities for the twins and a team of doctors and paramedics has been assigned to take care of them,” said hospital superintendent C.B.K. Mohanty.

If required, ICU facilities will be made available to the children, he added.

Prof. Mohanty said the rehabilitation of the twins, including their diet and physiotherapy, will be done in accordance with the suggestions of the AIIMS doctors.

Last month, the State government had decided to bring back the twins to Cuttack.