Cracks appear in Kolkata homes

Panic gripped the Bowbazar area residents on Sunday as cracks appeared on some of the old houses in the area. Bowbazar is one of most congested areas of central Kolkata where tunnel boring work for the East West Metro corridor is being undertaken.

The Kolkata police evacuated hundreds of people from 18 houses in the area — particularly from Durga Pithuri Lane. Portions of a house also collapsed due to the cracks. About 254 residents of these buildings have been provided alternative accommodation.

There is no report of any injury, a Fire Brigade officer said. The area has been cordoned off by the police.

“Water seepage during the boring started at 6.45 p.m. yesterday. Usually, we grout the area with cement at the seepage points. But in this case whatever we were putting was being washed away,” a senior official of the Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation said.

He added that the engineers had never faced such a situation while tunnelling anywhere in the country. “For safety reasons, we have shifted 254 people,” the official said.

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said that if the problem persists, the Metro authorities will arrange temporary accommodation for the residents of these houses.

‘No prior warning’

Those who have been shifted were visibly enraged and said that no prior warning was issued by the Metro authorities.

A number of houses in the Bowbazar area are quite old and are in a dilapidated condition.

Construction of an underground tunnel between Esplanade and Sealdah stations is going on at present. The East West Metro Project which will connect Howrah Maidan with Rajarhat Salt Lake area is a mega infrastructure project with a cost of about ₹8,474.98 crore. Of the 16.6 km line, about 10.8 km will be underground and the remaining will be an elevated corridor. Boring of tunnels under the river Hooghly to connect Kolkata and Howrah has been successfully completed in March 2017.

(With PTI inputs)