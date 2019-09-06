Crackdown on illegal firework units in Punjab

Days after 23 lives were lost at an illegal fire-cracker unit in Batala, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday ordered a state-wide crackdown on all illegal fire cracker manufacturing units operating in congested areas.

The CM directed the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police to take immediate steps to close such illegal units and also take precautionary measures to ensure that such unfortunate accidents do no occur in future.

Capt. Amarinder, said the government will not allow anyone to carry on such illegal activities in densely populated areas. risking lives and property.

Talking to journalists, he said that he had already ordered a magisterial probe. When asked about a similar event in 2017, he said that since the incident had happened two months before he took over in March 2017, a separate enquiry will be initiated simultaneously.